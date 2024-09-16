Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in September

As the summer season comes to an end, more cruise ships are entering drydock for routine maintenance and class surveys.

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key cruise ship drydock projects taking place in September.

Carnival Panorama

Cruise Line: Carnival Panorama

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Tonnage: 135,000

Year built: 2019

Dates: Sep. 10 to Oct. 12

After offering a trans-Pacific cruise in August, the Carnival Panorama is currently undergoing technical maintenance and class work at a shipyard in Singapore.

As part of its first-ever large drydock, the 2019-built vessel is expected to undergo variousupgrades before resuming its regular cruise schedule on the West Coast on Nov. 5, 2024.

The Panorama is also expected to become the latest ship to receive Carnival Cruise Line’s new livery, which includes a dark blue hull highlighted by vibrant red and white accents.

The ship is also expected to receive a number of the company’s Service Power Package 2.0 updates, aimed at energy efficiency.

Island Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Tonnage: 88,000

Year built: 2003

Dates: Sep. 4 to Sep. 25

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Palermo, Italy)

Princess Cruises’ Island Princess is currently undergoing a routine drydock at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Palermo, Italy.

Set to resume service in late September, the 1,950-guest ship is undergoing regular maintenance, as well as class inspections and other technical work.

After welcoming guests back, the Island Princess is scheduled to offer a series of ten-night cruises to the Mediterranean visiting destinations in Spain, Italy, France and the UK.

Vidanta Elegant

Cruise Line: Vidanta Cruises

Capacity: 300 guests

Tonnage: 15,396

Year built: 1990

Dates: Aug. 20 to Sep. 8

Shipyard: ISP Baja (Ensenada, Mexico)

The Vidanta Elegant recently underwent a drydock at the Infraestructura y Servicios Portuarios (ISP) shipyard in Baja, Mexico.

While Vidanta appears to be getting ready to offer a cruise program, additional details about the drydock project are unknown.

Originally built in the late 1980s, the Mexican-owned ship operated for a series of cruise lines during its sailing career, including Commodore, Cunard, Phoenix Reisen, Voyages of Discovery and more.

Azamara Journey

Cruise Line: Azamara

Capacity: 718 guests

Tonnage: 30,200

Year built: 2000

Dates: Sep. 9 to Sep. 13

Shipyard: Elefsina Shipyards (Elefsis, Greece)

Following the Azamara Pursuit, which visited a shipyard in Marseille in August, the Azamara Journey underwent a drydock this month.

Continuing the company’s refurbishment plans for 2024, the ship underwent technical work, including maintenance and overhaul of its main engines, as well as hull cleaning and painting, underwater inspections, inspections of stabilizers, rudders, propellers and bow thrusters.

Upon resuming service in mid-September, the 718-guest vessel kicked off a fall deployment that includes itineraries in the Mediterranean, the North Atlantic and Canada & New England.

Disney Dream

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Tonnage: 128,000

Year built: 2011

Dates: Sep. 15 to Oct. 20

Shipyard: Damen (Brest, France)

The Disney Dream is scheduled to undergo a major refurbishment at the Damen shipyard in Brest, France.

After entering drydock on Sep. 15, the Disney Cruise Line vessel is seeing the addition of revamped youth spaces and a refreshed spa, as well as new dining options and a new funnel suite.

The 2011-built vessel is also scheduled to undergo routine maintenance and class work before resuming service in late October for a trans-Atlantic crossing. Starting in November, the Disney Dream is set to offer short cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Fort Lauderdale.