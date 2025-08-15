Azamara CEO to Host Cruise to Alaska in 2026

Azamara Cruises will offer a CEO-hosted Cruise in Alaska in Summer 2026, the company revealed in an email to guests.

The sailing, which is set to take place onboard the Azamara Pursuit in July, will be hosted by the company’s CEO Dondra Ritzenthaler.

Departing from Whittier on July 23, 2026, the open-jaw itinerary sails to Vancouver and includes visits to Valdez, Haines, Icy Strait Point and Wrangell.

The 11-night cruise also features stops in Ketchikan, Klawock, Nanaimo and Victoria, as well as scenic cruising at Hubbard Glacier.

According to Azamara, guests onboard will enjoy “exceptional experiences,” including exclusive CEO-hosted shore excursions, unique onboard events and cocktails crafted just for the sailing.

Other experiences of the CEO Cruise include a themed night at the Living Room lounge, with the set to be determined by Ritzenthaler.

The company also noted that the sailing will offer “plenty of opportunities to connect,” including coffee chats and Q&A sessions with Azamara’s executive team, as well as the ship’s officers.

Debuting in the region, the Azamara Pursuit will mark the company’s return to Alaska and Canada after a seven-year hiatus.

“As the global leader in small-ship Destination Immersion, our 2026 return to Alaska is incredibly special,” Ritzenthaler said.

“With the help of the incredible team at Azamara, we’ve shaped this journey to reflect intimate adventure, local authenticity, and personalized experiences at sea and ashore,” she added.

Ritzenthaler also highlighted the company’s deployment in Alaska, which offers extended late nights and overnights.

The itineraries are also said to include “hidden gem ports” that cannot be reached by larger ships, she added.

The Azamara Pursuit is scheduled to offer a series of ten- to 13-night cruises in Alaska between May and August 2026.

According to published deployment, the vessel is scheduled to return to the region for a second summer season in 2027.