Azamara Cruises to Return to Alaska in 2026

Following a seven-year hiatus, Azamara Cruises is set to return to Alaska in the summer of 2026, the company announced in a press release.

According to Azamara, the voyages in the region will visit unspoiled destinations and will include excursions aimed at bringing guests closer to natural beauty, unparalleled wildlife and authentic culture.

The Azamara Pursuit is scheduled to offer a series of ten- to 13-night cruises in Alaska starting in May 2026.

The itineraries were curated to offer visits to remote destinations in the region and provide extended stays in port of over ten hours, the company highlighted.

“We are excited to reintroduce Alaska as one of our key destinations for the summer of 2026,” said Michael Pawlus, head of itinerary planning at Azamara Cruises.

“Our guests have long requested a return to this extraordinary region, and we are pleased to meet that demand by offering enhanced itineraries and land experiences that truly capture the essence of Alaska. From cruising the Hubbard Glacier to offering extended time in smaller ports, our specially tailored cruises provide an unforgettable, immersive journey and deeper connection with the destination,” he added.

“We’ve listened to the feedback from our guests, and now we’re delivering on what we’ve promised,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises.

“Our commitment to Destination Immersion means that we don’t just take our guests to Alaska; we immerse them in its rich culture and take them to the heart of the destination that large ships can’t even access. With our extended stays and thoughtfully curated land experiences, we are thrilled to deliver the Azamara experience in a destination that has captivated the hearts of travelers,” she added.

Other highlights of Azamara’s return to Alaska include extended stays in ports such as Juneau, Wrangell, Skagway, and Ketchikan—as well as Nanaimo and Victoria, BC—giving guests ample time to explore each destination.

The company also prioritized access to remote locations, including Kodiak, Dutch Harbor, and Icy Strait Point. Maximizing guests’ time in port, the deployment also features 27 late-night departures.

Azamara also plans a private event, which it calls AzAmazing Evening, for guests in Ketchikan as part of every Alaskan sailing in 2026.

According to the company, the event was designed to immerse guests in the culture and people of their destination.

Named “An Alaskan Adventure: Timber, Traditions & Toasts,” the night begins with a cocktail hour featuring some of Alaska’s brews, followed by local activities such as axe throwing, traditional Tlingit dance performances and culinary delicacies.

The highlight is a private performance at the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show, where lumberjacks compete in events such as chopping, sawing and log rolling.

This evening offers a glimpse into the Alaskan timber industry and blends culture, excitement and camaraderie to capture the essence of Ketchikan, Azamara explained.