LTH Baas Highlights Work on Huge Interior Project on Allure of the Seas

Allure of the Seas

LTH Baas announced that the company completed an interior project comprising adding 52 new passenger cabins and revitalized guest areas, such as the photo gallery, shore excursion area  and spa, onboard the Allure of the Seas when it drydocked earlier this year in Spain.

The company, which executes cruise ship technical repairs, turnkey retrofits, newbuild outfitting and decarbonization initiative implementation, said in a YouTube video that the team completed the project in 47 days. The project was its most ambitious to date.

“Working around the clock from Miami to Barcelona to Cadiz drydock, over 200 specialists brought every detail to life,” the company said in the video, “From demolition to flawless finishes, all within the tight dry dock schedule.”

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, the ship will offer week-long cruises to La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Marseille and Barcelona.

In late October, she will wrap up the schedule in Europe with a 14-night repositioning voyage to Fort Lauderdale.

Sailing from Port Everglades, the Allure will offer a series of six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean during the 2025-26 winter season.

