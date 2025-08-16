Aroya Cruises to Debut in the Arabian Gulf in 2026

Aroya Cruises is set to expand its operations to the Arabian Gulf early next year, according to published deployment plans.

Now open for bookings on the company’s website, the season includes cruises from Dubai and Dammam starting in February 2026.

Following a fall cruise program in the Red Sea, the Aroya will initially sail from Dubai for a series of seven-night itineraries to Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Visiting Muscat, Khasab, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas, the week-long cruise has four sailings scheduled between Feb. 28 and Mar. 14, 2026.

The Aroya is then set to offer a five-night cruise from Dubai before repositioning to Dammam in late March 2026.

Through Apr. 30, 2026, the 3,400-guest vessel offers cruises departing from the Saudi port that visit destinations in the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar.

Before returning to Dammam, the ship is scheduled to sail to Doha, Sir Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Khasab.

Completing its inaugural season in the Arabian Gulf, the Aroya embarks on a repositioning cruise to the Red Sea in late April 2026.

The nine-night cruise sails from Dammam to Jeddah and features visits to four destinations, including Dubai, Khasab, Muscat and Salalah.

Upon arriving in Saudi Arabia’s Western region, the 2017-built vessel is scheduled to offer two short cruises to Egypt.

Sailing roundtrip from Jeddah in May 2026, the five-night itineraries feature visits to Sharm El Sheikh and Ain Sokhna (for Cairo).

The Arabian Gulf will be the third region to debut in Aroya’s destination portfolio over a 15-month timeframe.

After originally launching service in the Red Sea in November, the company also debuted in the Mediterranean in late June.

As part of its inaugural season in the region, the Aroya is currently offering a series of seven-night cruises departing from Istanbul’s new Galataport Cruise Terminal.

The weeklong itineraries feature visits to destinations in Greece, Turkey and Egypt, such as Piraeus, Marmaris and Alexandria.