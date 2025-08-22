APT Travel Group Announces Travelmarvel as Standalone Brand

APT Travel Group has launched Travelmarvel as a standalone brand with a new visual identity and a refined market focus, aimed at the growing premium travel segment.

The group said that the move reflects its long-term strategic investment in the premium market, a space which it believes will be integral to future growth.

The group added that it will also strengthen its position in river, yacht and small ship cruising, small group and escorted tours.

Paul Melinis, managing director of APT Luxury and Travelmarvel for UK and Europe, said: “Our vision is clear: The market is shifting, and we are determined to meet evolving traveller expectations with the launch of Travelmarvel as a standalone entity, allowing us to speak directly to the premium customer with the tone, product and experience they are seeking.”

“Following more than 20 years in the UK operating under the APT umbrella, the demand for Travelmarvel product has increased exponentially, and it’s only right that the brand now stands on its own to deliver even more flexibility, better value and curated experiences without sacrificing comfort or care,” added Melinis.

“For our trade partners, the launch of Travelmarvel brings greater clarity, better focus and new opportunities. Agents will continue to work with the same friendly call centre team, now equipped with dedicated Travelmarvel experts specially trained to support and grow premium sales with confidence,” Melinis said.

“They’ll also benefit from targeted sales and marketing tools designed to resonate with premium customers, clear brand messaging to simplify client matching, and ongoing commission structures and trade support, which remain unchanged.”

“With two distinct brands, we’re giving our partners more tools to match the right product to the right client, whether they are seeking exceptional value or fully inclusive holidays,” adds Melinis. “That means more bookings, stronger conversion, and increased client loyalty.”

The group added that Travelmarvel aims to lead in the premium category, and it will work alongside the newly launched APT Luxury.

The Caledonian Sky, acquired by APT Travel Group in mid-2021, is currently in service for APT’s Travelmarvel brand in Europe, having debuted for the operator in April.

The ship is offering eight- to 15-night cruises in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic.