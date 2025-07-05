Caledonian Sky in Service for Travelmarvel in Europe

The Caledonian Sky is currently in service for APT’s Travelmarvel brand in Europe, having debuted for the operator in April.

After ending a charter contract with Captain Cook Cruises Fiji, the 114-guest expedition ship is offering eight- to 15-night cruises in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic.

The itineraries feature visits to a series of ports in the region, including Piraeus, which is pictured above.

The deployment also includes destinations in the Greek Islands, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Adriatic Sea, the Aegean Sea, the Canary Islands and Madeira, departing from ports in Greece, Italy, Turkey and Spain.

According to Travelmarvel’s CEO David Cox, the cruises were created to take advantage of the boutique size of the vessel.

“The Caledonian Sky allows you to access smaller ports and dock right in the heart of a city or town,” he said in a prepared released for the season’s announcement in 2024.

Special features of the ship include its shallow draft, which allows it to visit remote coastal towns in shallow waters, he added.

Focusing on Europe’s story and culture, the sailings are also said to feature an experienced cruise director and an onboard team, as well as expert local guides.

Originally built for Renaissance Cruises in the early 1990s, the Caledonian Sky was acquired by APT Travel Group in mid-2021.

After offering expeditions in Australia for two years, the ship was charted to Captain Cook Cruises Fiji for cruises to the Fiji Archipelago.

However, the operation proved to be short, with the company deciding to return the ship to APT in late 2024.

After its season in the Mediterranean, the Caledonian Sky could be set for a new home, the director of an investment firm told Cruise Industry News in 2024.

Before being acquired by APT, the ship was in service for United Kingdom-based Noble Caledonia.