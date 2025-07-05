Townsville 2025-26 Cruise Season Opens

The cruise season at the port of Townsville has kicked off with the arrival of the Regatta, carrying over 1,200 passengers and 380 crew.

The CDN reported that the port expects a record 26 cruise ships, including seven large-class vessels and two overnight stays.

The ships will carry more than 31,000 passengers and 14,000 crew members.

“With the practical completion of our $251 million channel upgrade project earlier this year, cruise ships longer than 238 meters can now safely access our port,” Port of Townsville CEO Ranee Crosby said.

“Some of these large-class cruise ships can carry up to 3000 guests, which is triple the number of guests we’ve previously welcomed from a single ship,” added Crosby.

“Townsville’s cruise season is becoming longer as more cruise lines look to our city, and we’re excited to be welcoming passengers over the winter months when our region really shines.”

According to the news, Townsville will host two overnight stays, including the maiden visit of The World in December, for the first time.

Queensland’s Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Minister Ros Bates said: “The completion of the channel upgrade project secures Townsville’s position as a gateway to Asia-Pacific and ensures the port is well positioned to meet growing demand into the future, whether that’s in trade or tourism.”

Crosby added: “With our warm tropical spirit and genuine hospitality, Townsville is leaving a lasting impression.”

The port said that it has invested $5.9 million to upgrade its cruise terminals to accommodate the increasing number of visitors.