Cruise Injects $3.6 Million into Townsville

Townsville announced that it has welcomed nearly 12,000 cruise passengers and crew since December 2022, injecting more than $3.6 million into the local economy as the cruise season draws to an end.

“It was fantastic to see cruise lines and their passengers return to Townsville and discover the hidden treasures and magical beauty of our region with such enthusiasm,” said Port of Townsville Chief Executive Officer Ranee Crosby.

“Townsville is continuing to build its reputation as a must-cruise destination and the response from all visitors was overwhelmingly positive. The Port of Townsville is eager to continue working with the tourism industry to inspire more cruisers to discover everything our region has to offer.

“Next season will see a record 18 cruise ships visit Townsville before we see larger ships coming into Port from Summer 2024, when our current Channel Upgrade project is complete.”

The cruise season was concluded with the arrival of season with the Viking Mars calling at the Port of Townsville on March 27, 2023. According to a press release, more than 7,000 passengers took day trips across Townsville, Magnetic Island, Hinchinbrook and Charters Towers during their days ashore.

Townsville Enterprise Director of Visitor Economy and Marketing, Lisa Woolfe said: “We look forward to welcoming more cruise ships back to Townsville North Queensland next season and to continuing to grow this sector.

“Cruise is an important sector for our local tourism industry. Cruise passengers and crew spend $500 a day on average in the region, they support our shoulder and low season, have a high propensity as returning visitors, and importantly they disperse spend across tourism experiences, retail, transport services, dining venues and more.”