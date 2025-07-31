Royal Caribbean’s Star on Trans-Atlantic Crossing Ahead of Debut

Royal Caribbean International’s newest ship, the Star of the Seas, has started its transatlantic crossing ahead of its debut.

The Icon-class vessel is currently making its way to Puerto Rico, where it is expected to arrive on August 4, 2025.

The LNG-powered vessel is then set to undergo additional preparations before welcoming its first guests in Port Canaveral in mid-August.

Following its delivery, the Star of the Seas made a technical visit to Cádiz in Spain, where it underwent finishing touches.

According to Spanish media, in addition to taking on supplies, the vessel underwent finishing touches while at the port.

Among the work that was expected to be carried out during the call was the addition of real plants to the Central Park area, which features over 10,000 natural trees, bushes, flowers and more.

With no guests onboard, the 250,800-ton vessel embarked on its first trans-Atlantic crossing on July 27, 2025, sailing from Cádiz to Ponce.

The Star of the Seas is now expected at its homeport in Central Florida ahead of its first cruise, which is set to start on August 16, 2025.

Before embarking on its official maiden cruise later that month, the Star of the Seas offers a series of three- and four-night preview cruises.

Sailing to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination of Perfect Day at CocoCay, the short cruises will be followed by inaugural celebrations.

The vessel then embarks on its maiden voyage on August 31, kicking off a schedule of weeklong cruises to the Caribbean.

In addition to CocoCay, the seven-night itineraries feature visits to San Juan in Puerto Rico, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Philipsburg in St. Maarten, Basseterre in St. Kitts and more.

Following the 2023-built Icon of the Seas, the Star of the Seas became the second ship in Royal Caribbean’s Icon class.

Two more vessels are set to join the series in the near future, including the Legend of the Seas, which is scheduled to debut in 2026.