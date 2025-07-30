Royal Caribbean: 1 Million Guests Expected at Nassau Beach Club

Royal Caribbean brings about three million guests a year to Nassau, and expects to approximately one third of them at its new Nassau Beach Club, said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of the Royal Caribbean International brand, speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

Construction of the beach club began in April, which will feature private cabanas, pools, local architecture, Bahamian cuisine, live music and island artisans.

“Sales are very strong, interest is very high. Our first sailing will be on Dec. 21, which will be great timing for the holiday period,” Bayley said.

“Construction is all on target… so it’s going to be a winning product, a great destination, and we’re very excited about what we’re seeing in terms of actual prices, which start from around $139,” added Bayley.

“It is dynamic because we’ve got a lot of capacity coming into Nassau, and some days will be different from others in terms of the overall Royal Caribbean capacity in the port.

“So we’ve got dynamic pricing, we’ve got different packages available and we’ve been extremely pleased with the sales to date,” Bayley said.

“In the first hour when we opened for sale, we sold our Ultimate Family Cabana for one day at $10,000, which was quite remarkable. And subsequently, we’ve sold a lot of days in the Ultimate Family Cabana at $10,000,” Bayley noted.

“We’ve got the product right and we think it’s going to deliver very high levels of guest satisfaction. We’re excited for the Royal Beach Club Paradise and we’re equally excited for the Beach Club in Mexico. And, of course, the really big thing which is Perfect Day Mexico.”