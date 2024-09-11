Twitter Facebook Linkedin
ArchVenture and Stantec to Design Royal Caribbean’s Beach Club in Nassau

Royal Beach Club

Royal Caribbean International has partnered with two architectural firms to develop the Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island in Nassau, The Bahamas, set to open in late 2025.

Nassau-based ArchVenture Company, which specializes in eco-friendly architecture, and Stantec, known for sustainable infrastructure development, will collaborate with Royal Caribbean to integrate the beauty and sustainability of The Bahamas with the brand’s features. Key commitments include zero waste-to-landfill, renewable energy, no dredging or overwater cabanas, wastewater treatment, habitat protection and environmental monitoring.

“We are very pleased to bring on two firms, ArchVenture and Stantec, whose work reflects the highest standards of excellence in both form and function,” said Philip Simon Jr., president and  general manager, Royal Beach Club and Royal Caribbean International Bahamas. 

“ArchVenture’s design approach is deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of the Bahamian community, while Stantec will work to incorporate sustainable functionality, and collaborating with them both will result in an experience where true Bahamian charm shines alongside top-notch infrastructural support and engineering.”

Construction began in April with support from Bahamian officials. The beach club will feature private cabanas, pools, local architecture, Bahamian cuisine, live music and island artisans.

 

