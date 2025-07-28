Princess Makes Further Changes to Premier and Plus Packages

Princess Cruises is making further changes to its Premier and Plus Packages after announcing updates to the products earlier this week.

According to a statement, specialty coffee and teas are now unlimited in the Plus package and will not count towards the 15-drink daily limit.

The additional change was made after feedback from its Princess guests’ community, the company explained.

Princess initially announced changes to its packages on July 21, revealing new refreshed product additions, such as extra casual dining options and shore excursion credits.

The premium brand also raised pricing for the add-ons, with the Princess Premier Package costing $100 per person per day and the Princess Plus Package costing $65 per person per day. Prices are based on guests booking pre-cruise.

When booked prior to the cruise, these packages were previously priced, respectively, at $90 and $60 per person per day.

Guests sailing on the company’s new Sphere class ships, the Sun Princess and the Star Princess, will pay an additional $5 per person per day, regardless of the package chosen.

According to Princess, these packages offer savings of between 50 and 70 percent compared to purchasing their components separately.

In addition to a new shore excursion credit varying by voyage length, the Premier Package includes unlimited casual and specialty dining, a four-device Wi-Fi package and unlimited digital professional photos.

Other benefits include the unlimited premier beverage package, as well as reserved seating for theatrical shows and the inclusion of daily crew appreciation fees.

The Plus Package features four casual meals per voyage, in addition to the plus beverage package, Wi-Fi for a single device and the inclusion of daily crew appreciation fees.

When purchasing any of the packages, guests will also take advantage of waived fees for Princess’ OceanNow, as well as room service deliveries.

The changes will be in effect for all voyages starting in 2026.