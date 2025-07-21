Princess Announces New Benefits for Premier and Plus Packages

Princess Cruises today announced updates to its Premier and Plus packages that go on sale July 22, 2025, for voyages sailing in 2026.

The refreshed packages now include additions such as extra casual dining options and shore excursion credits.

“By thoughtfully evolving our packages, we’re ensuring they reflect what our guests truly desire, more flexibility, enhanced culinary experiences and opportunities to explore ashore, all the while retaining the exceptional benefits they’ve come to expect,” said Alfredo Jimenez, Princess’ vice president of onboard revenue.

“Ultimately, it’s about delivering an even more rewarding and personalized vacation experience,” added Jimenez.

The company said in a press release that for the new packages, the Princess Premier Package pre-cruise pricing will be $100 per person per day (previously $90) and the Princess Plus Package pre-cruise pricing will be $65 per person per day (previously $60).

For new Sphere class ships, the Sun Princess and Star Princess, pre-cruise pricing will be $105 per person per day for Princess Premier Packages and $70 per person per day for Princess Plus Package.

These packages offer savings between 50 and 70 percent compared to purchasing the components separately, according to the company.

Highlights of the package updates include the following:

Premier Package

The updates include a new shore excursion credit, varying by voyage length: $100 (six-nine days), $200 (10-20 days), and up to $300 for voyages of more than 21 days.

The package still includes:

Unlimited premier beverage package

Unlimited casual and specialty dining

Four-device Wi-Fi

Fees waived for OceanNow and room service delivery

Unlimited digital professional photos

Reserved seating for theatrical shows, and

Daily crew appreciation.

Plus Package

The package now features two more casual dining meals per voyage, for a total of four. The package still includes:

The plus beverage package

Single-device Wi-Fi

Fees waived for OceanNow and room service delivery, and

Daily crew appreciation.

The following features will be removed: