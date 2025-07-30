Pride of America Shortens Visit to Hilo After Tsunami Warning

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America had to shorten a scheduled visit to Hilo following a tsunami warning on Tuesday, leaving 600 guests ashore, according to social media reports.

The U.S.-flagged vessel was docked at the port when the notice was issued by the State of Hawaii on July 29, 2025.

“The Pride of America will be departing Hilo immediately as directed by the Department of Transportation,” Norwegian said in a text sent to guests currently sailing on the vessel.

The ship’s departure from the port, which was initially scheduled for 6 PM, was advanced by approximately two and a half hours.

“If you’re not in the vicinity of the port, seek higher ground and follow the direction of the local authorities for your safety,” the company continued.

“This precautionary measure is being taken to ensure the safety of our guests and crew,” Norwegian added.

As part of its regular inter-island schedule in Hawaii, the Pride of America is currently offering a seven-night cruise.

After departing from Honolulu on July 26, the original itinerary included visits to Hilo, Kahului, Kailua Kona and Nawiliwili.

In a further update, the company said that the Pride of America is now expected to return to Hilo to pick up guests and crew who were left on land.

“We have received confirmation from local authorities that the harbor will not reopen until daylight,” the company stated in a text sent on Wednesday morning.

“Light refreshments are being delivered to Waiakea High School, where most guests are safely gathered. Buses will be available tomorrow (Thursday) morning to transport guests at Waiakea High School to the port once clearances are received,” Norwegian added.

On social media, guests onboard said that over 600 people were onshore when the Pride of America departed Hilo.

“The count included the NCL staff and guests. The Captain was forced to sail away,” one passenger said on Facebook.