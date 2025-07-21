Poseidon Moves U.S. Offices to Miami; Expands Team in North America

Poseidon Expeditions is moving its U.S. offices from Rhode Island to Florida, the company announced in a statement.

Previously located in the town of Warwick, the company’s offices are now located at 4300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida.

In addition to moving to a new office in Florida, Poseidon also announced an expanded team in North America, which includes Andrew Vasilyev serving as vice president of operations.

According to the company, Vasilyev is a strategic and results-driven leader with over 20 years of executive-level experience in major U.S. financial institutions.

“Known for enhancing customer experience, driving performance, and building high-impact teams, Andrew brings a strong foundation in risk management, organizational leadership, and service excellence,” Poseidon stated.

Originally from Ukraine, Vasilyev is a graduate of the Odessa National Maritime Academy and began his career as a merchant marine before specializing in business development, compliance and operational transformation.

Described as a seasoned travel industry professional with 47 years of expertise, Kathie DeVincenzo, CTC, now serves as the head of sales for North America.

“Over the course of her career, Kathie has been honored with multiple sales awards and was recognized as Travel Agent Magazine’s Top Supplier Sales Representative five times,” the company said.

Poseidon also announced the appointment of Deanna Kuna and Terra Widmyer as reservation managers.

Both professionals bring a wealth of experience, the company said, having started their careers in the reservation department at AmaWaterways before being promoted to Sales Engagement Coordinators.

The newly expanded Poseidon team is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and building strong relationships with travel advisors and their teams, Poseidon added.

According to the company, the team’s goal is to help advisors grow their businesses while delivering travel experiences.

Poseidon Expeditions currently operates the Sea Spirit on year-round voyages to remote and polar destinations, including Antarctica, South Georgia and the Arctic.