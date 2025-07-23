Poseidon Expeditions to Offer All-Day Beverages Starting in 2026

Poseidon Expeditions will offer all-day beer, wine and spirits starting in May 2026, the company revealed in a statement.

The beverage service will be available from morning to night as part of the company’s 2026-27 season, Poseidon added.

Previously limited to lunch and dinner, the service will be available beginning with a British Isles itinerary that is scheduled to depart in May 2026.

According to the company, the change allows guests to enjoy their favorite beverages at any time of the day.

After announcing an expansion of its sales team in North America, Poseidon is also offering a token of appreciation to travel advisors, which includes a $50 gift card for every new booking.

The company’s clients will also take advantage of the offer with a choice of either a $50 per person discount or $50 onboard credit.

Valid for bookings made through August 31, 2025, the special offer is combinable with Poseidon’s Anniversary Sale and Early Bird Discount.

The company is also offering special booking conditions for all retired and active-duty service members and veterans.

“At Poseidon Expeditions, we deeply appreciate the dedication and sacrifice of our military personnel,” the company stated.

As a token of gratitude, the company offers a $100 per person discount for the military community on every voyage.

In related news, Poseidon announced the relocation of its U.S. offices from Warwick, Rhode Island, to Miami, Florida.

The company also appointed new reservation managers and expanded its leadership team and staff in North America.

Operating the Sea Spirit in polar and remote destinations, the company recently kicked off its 2025 season in the Arctic. The 114-guest ship is now offering itineraries to Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland and more.

In October, the vessel repositions to South America for itineraries to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.