P&O’s Aurora Completes 25 Years of Service

The Aurora recently completed 25 years of service for P&O Cruises after entering service in the spring of 2000.

Built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the 76,000-ton vessel was delivered to the UK-based brand on April 15, 2000.

The Aurora then sailed to Southampton, where it was christened during an inaugural event a few weeks later. Princess Anne served as the vessel’s godmother during the ceremony.

Following an invitation-only pre-inaugural short cruise, the ship embarked on its maiden voyage on May 2, 2000.

However, the 14-night cruise to the Mediterranean was interrupted due to a technical issue, as reported by BBC News.

Just 18 hours after its departure from Southampton, the Aurora was forced to return to its homeport after experiencing an overheating propeller shaft bearing.

The issue was later resolved, and the ship kicked off its maiden season in mid-May, offering a cruise to the Canary Islands.

According to the shipbuilder, the 2,000-guest vessel was designed to offer a classic British cruising experience, featuring a West End-style theater and a dedicated concert hall, as well as five lounges, a cinema and a library.

One of the highlights of the ship’s public areas is its atrium, which features a waterfall inspired by the works of French artist Lalique.

In 2025, the Aurora continues to sail from Southampton for a series of cruises to destinations in Europe, North America and the Caribbean.

The schedule features a 30-night cruise to Canada and New England that sails roundtrip from the United Kingdom in September.

As the longest itinerary being offered by the vessel this year, the month-long fall foliage voyage is set to visit destinations in Newfoundland, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, as well as Maine, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island.

Aurora’s 2025 schedule is also highlighted by a 19-night cruise to the Central Mediterranean and a 24-night voyage to the Caribbean.

Earlier this year, the ship also underwent a refurbishment in the Netherlands that updated some of its public areas and spaces.