Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Prima to Swap Homeports

The Norwegian Breakaway and the Norwegian Prima will swap homeports for the 2026-27 winter season, Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement.

After announcing the cancellation of over 40 sailings onboard the ships, the company said that the Breakaway will now offer itineraries from New Orleans, while the Prima will sail from Puerto Rico.

“Due to a fleet redeployment, the Norwegian Breakaway’s sailings from November 8, 2026, through and including March 29, 2027, have been cancelled, and the ship will be repositioned to New Orleans,” Norwegian explained.

“In her place, the Norwegian Prima will sail from San Juan, Puerto Rico, offering the Norwegian Breakaway’s original Southern Caribbean cruises during the same time frame,” the company continued in a letter sent to booked guests.

Bookings for the new itineraries onboard both ships will be available for booking beginning on August 8, 2025.

“As passionate cruisers ourselves, we know this wasn’t part of your plan, and we truly apologize for any disruption or disappointment this may cause,” Norwegian added.

The company said that it’s working to make the change “as smooth as possible,” noting that full monetary refunds will be automatically issued to the original form of payment used by guests at the time of the booking.

“We recognize that this wasn’t part of your original travel arrangements, and as a token of our appreciation for your patience, we’re pleased to offer a ten percent discount in the form of a Future Cruise Credit (FCC),” Norwegian added.

According to the company, the credit can be used towards any published sailings through December 31, 2027.

Earlier this month, Norwegian announced the cancellation of over 40 sailings set to take place onboard the Norwegian Breakaway and the Norwegian Prima between November 2026 and March 2027.

The Norwegian Prima was initially set to debut in New Orleans during the 2026-27 season, while the Norwegian Breakaway was poised to debut in Puerto Rico.