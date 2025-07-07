Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Over 40 Cruises in 2026-27

Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling over 40 sailings that were set to depart on two of its ships during the 2026-27 season.

According to a statement shared with travel agents, the cruises were scheduled to take place onboard the Norwegian Breakaway and the Norwegian Prima between November 2026 and March 2027.

Norwegian made the decision to cancel the sailings due to a fleet redeployment initiative, the letter explained.

All cruises scheduled for the Breakaway between Nov. 8, 2026 and March 28, 2027 will no longer go ahead. Sailings scheduled for the Prima from Nov. 15, 2026 to March 28, 2027 were also cancelled.

Affected guests will receive a full monetary refund of the paid cruise fare, which will be automatically returned to the original form of payment provided at the time of reservation.

Norwegian is also offering passengers a ten percent discount for future bookings in the form of a Future Cruise Credit (FCC).

The Norwegian Breakaway was poised to operate a series of seven-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean during the timeframe.

Sailing from San Juan for the first time, the itineraries included visits to a wide range of ports in the region, including Aruba, Curaçao, Barbados, St. Thomas and Tortola.

The Norwegian Prima was set to operate weeklong cruises to destinations in the Western Caribbean departing from New Orleans.

For its first season sailing from the port, the 2022-built vessel was set to offer a regular itinerary to Mexico, Honduras and Belize.

In addition to Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán, the cruises included a visit to Norwegian’s private destination of Harvest Cay.

Replacement deployments for both vessels are expected to be announced by Norwegian at a later date.

Originally announced in late 2024, the company’s 2026-27 season includes over 40 sailings to 11 regions, including the Caribbean, Asia and the Mexican Riviera.