MSC Warns Guests of New Cruise Tax in Greece

MSC Cruises recently informed guests of a new cruise tax that will be introduced for those visiting Greek destinations starting on July 21, 2025.

According to the statement, the fee will be mandatory for all guests, regardless of age, who transit a port in Greece, including ports of embarkation and disembarkation.

Offering itineraries to a wide range of destinations in the country, MSC stated that the tax is part of a sustainable tourism program developed by the Greek government.

“This tax, similar to those already in force for hotels and other types of accommodation facilities, is designed to support local infrastructure, promote sustainable tourism, and improve the visitor experience,” the company stated.

“For your convenience, MSC Cruises will prepay this tax for you directly to the Greek authorities. We will simply add the tax to your onboard account the night before each call in a Greek port,” the company continued.

Guests who choose to stay onboard will have the amount automatically removed from their account within 24 hours, the statement added.

“MSC does not determine or control this expense, which is established and imposed by the Greek authorities and applied to all cruise companies operating in Greece.”

According to the company, the tax will vary depending on the port visited and the season.

For calls in Mykonos and Santorini between July 21 and September 30, 2025, passengers will be required to pay 20 euros per person. Guests visiting any other Greek destination during the same timeframe will pay five euros.

For visits to Mykonos and Santorini scheduled to take place in October 2025, as well as between April 1 and May 31, 2026, guests will pay 12 euros. For other calls in Greece during this timeframe, passengers will be required to pay three euros.

During the low season, which extends from November 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, the fees decrease to 4 euros per person for visits to Mykonos and Santorini, and to 1 euro per person for all other Greek destinations.

“We thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Your satisfaction is our priority,” MSC added in the statement, which was signed by the company’s Vice President for Southern Europe, Leonardo Massa.

As part of a new law that passed in 2024, Greece’s new cruise tax was confirmed by local authorities in late June.