Mein Schiff 4: 10 Years of Service

The Mein Schiff 4 recently completed its tenth anniversary after being delivered to TUI Cruises on May 6, 2015.

As the second new ship ordered for the brand, the vessel was built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

According to the shipyard, the 99,500-ton ship was designed for premium cruising in Germany and offers 1,253 staterooms, as well as a range of unique public areas and features.

The Mein Schiff 4 was also built for eco-friendly operations and is equipped with green technologies, Meyer stated at the time of the ship’s delivery.

After being acquired by TUI Cruises, the Mein Schiff 4 was christened at the port of Kiel on June 5, 2015.

Swimmer Franziska van Almsick served as the ship’s godmother during the ceremony, which also included a fireworks display.

The ship then embarked on its inaugural voyage: a seven-night cruise to destinations in Estonia, Russia, Finland and Sweden, such as Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki and Stockholm.

As part of its maiden season, the vessel continued to offer itineraries to the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe departing from Kiel.

The Mein Schiff 4 later repositioned to the Canary Islands for its first winter season, offering cruises that also visited Morocco and Madeira.

During the summer of 2025, the ship is scheduled to offer new itineraries in the Iberian Peninsula, as well as cruises to Northern Europe and the Norwegian Fjords departing from Hamburg.

In October, the 2,500-guest vessel starts a month-long repositioning voyage around Africa ahead of its winter season in the Middle East.

The 39-night cruise sails from Palma de Mallorca to Dubai and features visits to destinations in Spain, South Africa, Namibia, Réunion, Mauritius, the Seychelles and Oman.

During the 2025-26 winter, the Mein Schiff 4 is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises to the United Arab Emirates and Oman.