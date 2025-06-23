Mein Schiff 4 Arrives in Portugal

The Mein Schiff 4 recently arrived at the port of Leixões to kick off a series of cruises to Western Europe and Morocco.

Sailing from the Portuguese port, which is located near Porto, the vessel is set to offer two new seven-night itineraries in the region.

The unique itineraries sail to a mix of destinations in Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Portugal and Morocco.

For the first sailing of the season, the Mein Schiff 4 is offering a weeklong cruise that features visits to Vigo, La Coruña, Bilbao and Le Verdon.

The 2015-built ship is then set to sail south for a seven-night cruise that includes calls to Lisbon, Cádiz, Gibraltar and Tangier.

The itineraries will be offered through late July, when the vessel is set to return to Northern Europe for cruises departing from Germany.

As part of its repositioning voyage, the Mein Schiff 4 sails from Porto to Hamburg, visiting destinations in Spain and France, such as Le Havre and La Coruña.

The 2,500-guest ship then embarks on a series of seven-night cruises to Scandinavia that are highlighted by visits to a wide range of ports in Norway.

As part of its 2025 summer deployment, the vessel will also offer cruises in both the Western and Eastern Mediterranean.

After completing its season in Europe, the Mein Schiff 4 is set to offer a round-Africa cruise ahead of a winter deployment in the Middle East.

Starting in early November, the ship sails from Dubai for weeklong cruises to Oman and the United Arab Emirates, visiting Abu Dhabi, Khasab and more.

Built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the Mein Schiff 4 debuted as the second vessel in TUI Cruises’ Blue Motion class.

Five other ships followed, including the new Mein Schiff 7, which entered service for the company in 2024.