Here Are the 20 Ships Sailing to Carnival’s New Celebration Key

Celebration Key is set to welcome 20 Carnival Cruise Lines ships over the next year, after making its debut in mid July.
Here are all the vessels sailing to the company’s new private destination in Grand Bahama, as well as their scheduled maiden calls, itineraries and homeports.
Carnival Vista
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean
Maiden Call: July 19, 2025
Carnival Conquest
Homeport: Miami
Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas
Maiden Call: July 20, 2025
Carnival Glory
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas
Maiden Call: July 22, 2025
Carnival Freedom
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean
Maiden Call: July 23, 2025
Carnival Liberty
Homeport: New Orleans
Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean
Maiden Call: July 23, 2025
Carnival Elation
Homeport: Jacksonville
Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas
Maiden Call: July 24, 2025
Carnival Pride
Homeport: Baltimore
Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Bahamas and Bermuda
Maiden Call: July 25, 2025
Mardi Gras
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean
Maiden Call: July 25, 2025
Carnival Celebration
Homeport: Miami
Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean
Maiden Call: July 26, 2025
Carnival Horizon
Homeport: Miami
Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean
Maiden Call: July 28, 2025
Carnival Dream
Homeport: Galveston
Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas
Maiden Call: July 29, 2025
Carnival Sunrise
Homeport: Miami
Itinerary: Short cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas
Maiden Call: July 30, 2025
Carnival Venezia
Homeport: New York City
Itinerary: Mix of Short cruises to Bermuda, weeklong voyages to the Bahamas and longer sailings to the Caribbean
Maiden Call: August 2, 2025
Carnival Magic
Homeport: Miami
Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean
Maiden Call: August 9, 2025
Carnival Paradise
Homeport: Tampa
Itinerary: Four- to six-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas
Maiden Call: August 30, 2025
Carnival Sunshine
Homeport: Norfolk
Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas
Maiden Call: September 30, 2025
Carnival Spirit
Homeport: Mobile
Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Bahamas
Maiden Call: November 5, 2025
Carnival Legend
Homeport: Galveston
Itinerary: Four- to ten-night cruises Caribbean and the Bahamas
Maiden Call: November 13, 2025
Carnival Jubilee
Homeport: Galveston
Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas
Maiden Call: September 22, 2026
Carnival Miracle
Homeport: Galveston
Itinerary: Four- to ten-night cruises Caribbean and the Bahamas
Maiden Call: November 12, 2026