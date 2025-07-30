Here Are the 20 Ships Sailing to Carnival’s New Celebration Key

Celebration Key is set to welcome 20 Carnival Cruise Lines ships over the next year, after making its debut in mid July.

Here are all the vessels sailing to the company’s new private destination in Grand Bahama, as well as their scheduled maiden calls, itineraries and homeports.

Carnival Vista

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean

Maiden Call: July 19, 2025

Carnival Conquest

Homeport: Miami

Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas

Maiden Call: July 20, 2025

Carnival Glory

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas

Maiden Call: July 22, 2025

Carnival Freedom

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean

Maiden Call: July 23, 2025

Carnival Liberty

Homeport: New Orleans

Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean

Maiden Call: July 23, 2025

Carnival Elation

Homeport: Jacksonville

Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas

Maiden Call: July 24, 2025

Carnival Pride

Homeport: Baltimore

Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Bahamas and Bermuda

Maiden Call: July 25, 2025

Mardi Gras

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean

Maiden Call: July 25, 2025

Carnival Celebration

Homeport: Miami

Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean

Maiden Call: July 26, 2025

Carnival Horizon

Homeport: Miami

Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean

Maiden Call: July 28, 2025

Carnival Dream

Homeport: Galveston

Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas

Maiden Call: July 29, 2025

Carnival Sunrise

Homeport: Miami

Itinerary: Short cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas

Maiden Call: July 30, 2025

Carnival Venezia

Homeport: New York City

Itinerary: Mix of Short cruises to Bermuda, weeklong voyages to the Bahamas and longer sailings to the Caribbean

Maiden Call: August 2, 2025

Carnival Magic

Homeport: Miami

Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean

Maiden Call: August 9, 2025

Carnival Paradise

Homeport: Tampa

Itinerary: Four- to six-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas

Maiden Call: August 30, 2025

Carnival Sunshine

Homeport: Norfolk

Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas

Maiden Call: September 30, 2025

Carnival Spirit

Homeport: Mobile

Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Bahamas

Maiden Call: November 5, 2025

Carnival Legend

Homeport: Galveston

Itinerary: Four- to ten-night cruises Caribbean and the Bahamas

Maiden Call: November 13, 2025

Carnival Jubilee

Homeport: Galveston

Itinerary: Weeklong cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas

Maiden Call: September 22, 2026

Carnival Miracle

Homeport: Galveston

Itinerary: Four- to ten-night cruises Caribbean and the Bahamas

Maiden Call: November 12, 2026