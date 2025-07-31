Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Explora Opens Reservations for 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

explora i monaco grand prix 2026

Explora Journeys today announced that reservations for suites and residences aboard the Explora I during the Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco 2026 are officially open.

The Explora I will offer a reimagined perspective on the weekend, the company said in a press release, as guests will experience the race weekend paired the shipboard experience with the vessel docked in Monte Carlo’s Port Hercule.

When reserving a suite, guests may choose between sea or Monegasque views and further enhance their experience with three-day access to the grandstand.

According to Explora Journeys, the exclusive experience blends the thrill of Formula 1 with the sophistication and comfort of luxury ocean travel.

Guests can now reserve their stay onboard the Explora I via the Explora Experience Centre or through their preferred travel advisor.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

75 Ships | 188,259 Berths | $65.9 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.