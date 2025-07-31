Explora Opens Reservations for 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Explora Journeys today announced that reservations for suites and residences aboard the Explora I during the Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco 2026 are officially open.

The Explora I will offer a reimagined perspective on the weekend, the company said in a press release, as guests will experience the race weekend paired the shipboard experience with the vessel docked in Monte Carlo’s Port Hercule.

When reserving a suite, guests may choose between sea or Monegasque views and further enhance their experience with three-day access to the grandstand.

According to Explora Journeys, the exclusive experience blends the thrill of Formula 1 with the sophistication and comfort of luxury ocean travel.

Guests can now reserve their stay onboard the Explora I via the Explora Experience Centre or through their preferred travel advisor.