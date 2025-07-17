Explora Heading Back to Monaco for 2026 Grand Prix

Explora Journey today announced that it will return to Port Hercule in Monaco for the 2026 F1 race.

From Wednesday June 3 to Monday June 8, 2026, the 922-guest Explora I will be docked at the port. The Explora II was track-side in 2025.

“The Monaco race weekend has become a meaningful and unforgettable chapter in the ever-evolving story of Explora Journeys,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “To see Explora I poised against such an iconic backdrop is to witness our vision come alive — where the art of travel intertwines with emotional connection and refined living. Our return to the (race) in 2026 is not just a celebration — it’s a reaffirmation of our belief that true luxury is found in the richness of experience and the magic of shared moments.”

Docked just 150 meters from the track, the Explora I will serve as an exclusive, all-access retreat, offering guests front-row proximity to the race.

In addition are access to exclusive onboard F1 events, including meet-and-greets with legendary drivers past and present, and world-class entertainment. Explora said that guests reserving a suite will have the opportunity to enhance their Monaco experience with race tickets and VIP hospitality access.

In 2025, the onboard experience featured everything from a VR race simulator to racing trivia and miniature tracks, appearances from Formula 1® legends like Sir Jackie Stewart and David Coulthard, and high-end jewelry showcases from Buccellati, Panerai, and Piaget. By night, the ship came alive with starlit soirées, themed cocktails, and champagne celebrations.

As the brand returns to Monaco in 2026, guests can expect a continuation of this crafted programming, the company said.