Emerald Raiya to Sail in Europe and Indian Ocean During Inaugural Season

Emerald Cruises’ newest yacht, the Emerald Rayia, will sail in Europe and the Indian Ocean during its inaugural season.

The 120-guest vessel is poised to debut in the Aegean Sea, offering a ten-night cruise from Valletta to Athens.

According to Emerald, the maiden voyage “sets the stage for a summer of deeply immersive exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The new itineraries spotlight off-the-radar gems, the company added, including Lesvos Island, Katakolo, Delos, and Kepez, the latter providing access to ancient Troy and the Gallipoli Peninsula.

Following its initial sailings in the Mediterranean, the Emerald Rayia sets sail to the Red Sea and East Africa for the winter.

Guests will be able to embark on island-hopping itineraries in the region, Emerald said, exploring a wide range of destinations, such as Mahe, Mombasa and Saudi Arabia.

The cruises are highlighted by opportunities to visit the Al Disah Canyon, which is described by the company as the “Grand Canyon of Saudi Arabia.”

“These sailings deliver bold exploration with all the comforts of a luxury yacht, showcasing Emerald Cruises’ commitment to connecting guests with the soul of a destination,” the company said.

In addition to unveiling the inaugural season of the Rayia, Emerald also announced its fleetwide 2027-28 yacht collection.

The deployment includes 25 new voyages as part of 170 departures to more than 200 ports in 70 countries across the globe.

The Emerald Rayia is one of three yachts currently under construction for Emerald Cruises at the Halong Shipyard in Vietnam.

Slightly larger than the Emerald Azzurra and the Emerald Sakara, the Emerald Kaia enters service for the company in early 2026. The 128-passenger debuts next April in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Following the Emerald Rayia, the Emerald Xara is scheduled to debut in 2028, with further details set to be announced soon.