Emerald Announces 2027-28 Itineraries Featuring New Yacht

Emerald Cruises today announced its yacht cruising collection for the 2027-28 season, which is now available for bookings.

According to a press release, the deployment is highlighted by 25 new voyages, including the inaugural season of the Emerald Raiya.

The season will also feature the company’s return to Central America after its successful debut in 2024.

Operating four vessels, Emerald will offer 170 departures in 2027-28, which will sail to more than 200 ports in 70 countries, making it its most extensive season to date.

Regions set to be visited during the timeframe include the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Central America and the Indian Ocean.

“Designed around a growing desire for deeper exploration and authentic regional discovery, the new season enhances the signature Emerald Cruises experience with more overnight stays, access to smaller ports and longer time ashore,” the company stated.

The deployment will be highlighted by the launch of the Emerald Raiya, which will enter service on April 8, 2027, in the Mediterranean.

For its inaugural voyage, the 128-guest yacht sails from Valletta, Malta, for a ten-night cruise to Piraeus, Greece.

Other highlights include a series of 25 new itineraries, which will introduce 19 new ports of call in Greece, Italy, Turkey, France, Costa Rica, Panama and Dominica, such as Lesvos, Gythio, Pantelleria, Trapani, Sanremo, Kepez, Saint Florent, Puerto Limón, Bocas del Toro and Portsmouth.

The itineraries are also said to offer more destination depth, as well as visiting “hidden gems” along the way.

“This season reflects how Emerald Cruises is evolving to meet the desires of today’s traveler – offering more immersive, unexpected destinations and the kind of personalized yacht experience that’s increasingly rare in the industry,” said Ken Muskat, president of the Scenic Group for the USA and Latin America.

“With the debut of the Emerald Raiva and the expansion of our warm-water sailings into the Seychelles and East Africa, we’re continuing to push boundaries – bringing our guests to new parts of the world in a way that feels effortless, elevated, and uniquely Emerald Cruises,” he added.

The Emerald Azzurra will sail in the Adriatic and the Eastern Mediterranean during the spring and summer of 2027 before repositioning to Central America and the Caribbean for the winter 2027-28.

According to Emerald, the ship’s itineraries are highlighted by transits of the Corinth Canal and visits to Venice – where the vessel will arrive and depart via the traditional passage past St. Mark’s Square.

The Emerald Sakara will offer itineraries in the Western Mediterranean in 2027, exploring destinations like Saint-Tropez and the Amalfi Coast.

In the winter, the vessel repositions to the Caribbean for island-hopping cruises sailing between St. Maarten, Barbados and the British Virgin Islands.

The Emerald Kaia launches its 2027 season in Athens, operating a mix of seven-night cruises in the Adriatic that sail between Venice and Dubrovnik.

The ship then heads to the Caribbean for itineraries that sail between San Juan and Antigua visiting ports such as Vieques, Montserrat, and Saint John.

As part of its inaugural season, the Emerald Raiya offers itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean, visiting the Greek Islands, Malta, Turkey and more.

For the winter, the vessel heads south for itineraries in the Red Sea and East Africa, sailing to a wide range of destinations, including Mahé, Mombasa and Saudi Arabia.