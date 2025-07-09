Celestyal Cruises Informs Guests of New Cruise Tax in Greece

Celestyal Cruises shared a statement advising guests about a new cruise tax aimed at cruise visitors to Greece.

According to a letter, the Sustainable Tourism Development Fee is being introduced based on new legislation passed in 2024 and will apply to all cruise passengers starting on July 21, 2025.

“This is not a Celestyal charge, but a mandatory levy by the Greek authorities that we are collecting on their behalf, as required by the relevant legislation,” the company stated, noting that the taxes will be applied to every cruise line sailing to Greece.

“To facilitate the collection of this tax for your guests, Celestyal will collect the applicable local government taxes based on disembarked ports for all guests upon checkout,” the statement continued.

The charge will be calculated based on the number of guests going ashore in each Greek port and added to each individual disembarking passenger account each day of the cruise, Celestyal explained.

“We will ensure all booked guests and travel partners are provided with clear communication regarding the tax to help guarantee a smooth and seamless arrival in the Greek Isles.”

According to the company, information on the Sustainable Tourism Development Fee charges is available on its website and dedicated trade portal.

“We remain fully committed to supporting sustainable tourism in our home islands of Greece,” Celestyal added.

The company also noted that it will continue to work closely with industry partners and the Greek government to “advocate for practical solutions and infrastructure that benefit both local communities and international visitors.”

“We are committed to keeping our joint guests and trade partners fully informed and to ensuring the enjoyment of our guests throughout their experience with Celestyal.”

The tax will vary based on the season and port visited, ranging from 20 euros per person for visits to Mykonos and Santorini in the summer to 1 euro per person for visits to other destinations during the winter.