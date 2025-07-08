Celebrity Unveils Four New Venues on Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Cruises has revealed four new venues on the Celebrity Xcel:

The Celebrity Pool Club

The new venue offers all-day and all-night poolside experiences, complete with sunbeds and a new pool valet service. This service includes poolside chilled towels, card games, sunscreen and storage for personal items.

The venue features a contemporary rooftop design and offers guests the opportunity to go VIP for the day with enhanced private cabanas providing dedicated service.

On the last sea day of each itinerary, Celebrity Pool Club transforms into the Poolest Day EverSM, featuring live music and DJ-spun favorites, pop-up shows and friendly pool games. As the sun sets, the venue will host the Shine the Night poolside party, featuring bites and drinks.

Attic at The Club

Celebrity Xcel will introduce a games room with neon lights. The adults-oriented lounge is open 24/7 for guests, offering retro games such as Pac-Man, NBA Showtime and Golden Tee.

Activities include pool, darts, foosball and shuffleboard, as well as bookable private event space for group activities including karaoke and golf simulation games.

The Spa

Celebrity’s most expansive spa yet, the Spa on the Celebrity Xcel, will feature Celebrity’s first-ever Hydra RoomSM, the newest of eight therapeutic experiences in the Thermal Suite.

The spa provides a water-focused wellness experience crafted to rejuvenate body and mind. The venue includes a warm, bubbling pool with massaging jets and heated lounge chairs.

It also features a new outdoor Vitamin D DeckSM, exclusive to Thermal Suite guests, providing complimentary non-alcoholic beverages. The spa will offer more than 120 treatments and therapies and an interactive shopping experience.

Flagship Store

Celebrity Cruises’ first flagship store is a retail experience that doubles as an interactive exhibit for Celebrity. Guests can engage with interactive screens featuring trivia questions and insider facts, or explore historical artifacts and vintage collectibles.

Also on offer to guests is a range of customizable items and one-of-a-kind Celebrity products only available on the Celebrity Xcel.

Guests can take part in finalizing these new spaces by joining Xcel Dream Makers.

From November, the Celebrity Xcel is sailing her inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale, offering seven-night itineraries alternating between The Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas and St. Maarten.

In Summer 2026, the Celebrity Xcel will set sail on her inaugural European season in the Mediterranean offering seven-to 11-night journeys out of Barcelona and Athens, including all new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.