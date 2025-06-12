Celebrity Xcel to Sail from PortMiami in 2026

Celebrity Cruises’ next Edge-class ship, the Celebrity Xcel (pictured above, Celebrity Ascent, another Edge-class ship), is set to reposition to PortMiami in late 2026.

According to published deployment, the 3,260-guest vessel arrives at the South Florida homeport following a summer deployment in the Mediterranean.

After crossing the Atlantic, the newbuild debuts in Miami in early November 2026, kicking off a series of six- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean.

The schedule is highlighted by eight-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean that sail to Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao.

Visiting a wide range of destinations in the region, the deployment also features itineraries to the Western and Eastern Caribbean.

Other ports set to be visited include George Town in the Cayman Islands; St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands; St. John’s in Antigua; Bimini in the Bahamas; and Cozumel in Mexico.

Taking over the schedule that is set to be offered by the Celebrity Beyond in 2025-26, the ship continues to sail from Miami through at least April 2027.

Currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the new Celebrity Xcel is set to enter service later this year.

After crossing the Atlantic with no guests onboard, the ship embarks on its first cruise on November 9, 2025.

As part of a preview sailing, the LNG-powered vessel offers a four-night itinerary to the Western Caribbean that features a visit to Cozumel.

The Xcel then embarks on a series of seven-night itineraries departing from Port Everglades that are set to take place through the 2025-26 winter.

Following its maiden season in the Caribbean, the ship repositions to Europe for a summer deployment in the Mediterranean.

The schedule features a series of seven- to 11-night cruises departing from Barcelona in Spain and Piraeus in Greece.

In related news, Celebrity Cruises recently ordered an additional Edge-class ship. Following the Xcel, the vessel is scheduled to enter service in 2028.