Celebrity Offers Incentives for Guests to Move Their Bookings

Celebrity Cruises is offering incentives for guests willing to change plans after having booked the March 16, 2026, cruise onboard the Celebrity Millennium.

According to a statement issued by the cruise line, passengers are being offered incentives to move or cancel their bookings.

“We are looking to see if you and your travel party have flexible travel plans. If your plans are set in stone, please disregard this email, and we look forward to sailing with you soon,” Celebrity said.

“If your travel plans are flexible, you may be able to take advantage of our special offer,” the company continued.

Sailing roundtrip from Yokohama, the Celebrity Millennium is scheduled to offer a 12-night cruise to Japan and South Korea on March 16, 2026.

In addition to three days at sea, the itinerary includes visits to Osaka, Kochi, Hiroshima, Jeju, Nagasaki, Kagoshima and Shimizu.

For guests willing to change their bookings, Celebrity is offering two options. The first includes transferring the reservation for the March 2, 2027, sailing onboard the Celebrity Millennium.

Also sailing roundtrip from Yokohama, the 12-night cruise features visits to Osaka, Kochi, Busan, Nagasaki, Kagoshima and Shimizu.

Passengers will be moved to a similar stateroom category and receive a 50 percent refund, in addition to a $200 non-refundable onboard credit per stateroom.

Passengers can also opt to cancel their booking to receive a full refund, in addition to a 200 percent Future Cruise Credit (FCC).

The FCC can be used to book any alternative cruise with Celebrity Cruises that sails before March 16, 2027.

In both cases, Celebrity will also cover documented non-refundable travel-related expenses of up to $500 per stateroom.

Sailing in Asia on a year-round basis, the Celebrity Millennium was built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France and entered service in 2000.