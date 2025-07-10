Celebrity Infinity to Remain in Port of Kusadası Until July 11

Following the news that the Celebrity Infinity was delayed in the port of Kusadası following a power failure, Celebrity Cruises notified guests in a letter that the Celebrity Infinity’s remaining itinerary has been adjusted.

The company thanked its guests for their continued patience, understanding and flexibility, and reaffirmed that the safety and well-being of its passengers remained its top priority.

“The Celebrity Infinity will remain in the beautiful port of Kusadasi, Turkey, through Friday at 3:00 p.m., with an all-aboard time of 2:00 p.m. We will then set sail and return to Athens, Greece, for debarkation as originally planned on Saturday,” the letter said.

“Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and was taken with your safety and comfort as our foremost concern.”

According to the notification to guests, the company is offering guests 50 percent of their cruise fare refunded in the form of a refundable onboard credit.

The company added that any shore excursions booked for Thessaloniki and Mykonos will be automatically refunded to guests’ SeaPass accounts in the form of an onboard credit.

“Though we are staying alongside a little longer, our staff and crew are very pleased to be able to offer complimentary curated tours for Thursday that will go beyond Kusadasi and Ephesus,” the notification read.

Guests who booked independent tours will be provided a complimentary call from Guest Relations.

For onboard credits issued for this change, any remaining refundable amounts at the end of the sailing will be reimbursed to passengers’ cards on file in up to 14 business days from final disembarkation.