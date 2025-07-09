Celebrity Infinity Delayed Due to Technical Issue

The Celebrity Infinity remains in the Turkish port of Kuşadası following a power failure.

According to news from Crew Center and Reddit, the failure was caused by a small electrical fire.

The outage began when the ship was docked, leaving cabins without lighting and air conditioning. It also affected food service.

The Celebrity Infinity was scheduled to depart Kuşadası on July 7 and sail to Mykonos, Greece, the following day.

The ship has now been docked for at least two days, with its departure delayed until at least the evening of July 9, according to the article.

“It was a total blackout for a few hours… no power meant no communications, no power to rooms, no AC, delayed shows, delayed meals,” one passenger wrote on social media.

“It was a very hot day in Turkey today as well, so that added to the pressure.”

A small electrical fire was announced on July 8, and overnight testing revealed additional technical faults.

External specialists were flown in to assist.

Due to the extended stay in Turkey, the Celebrity Infinity will no longer visit Kavala, Greece. Guests were informed of the change via a letter distributed onboard.

The article said that to compensate for the missed port, Celebrity Cruises is offering refundable onboard credits, depending on the stateroom category:

Inside and outside cabins: $200

Balcony cabins: $300

Concierge and AquaClass: $400

Deluxe Suites: $600, and

Third and fourth passengers: $50 each.

Celebrity is reportedly planning to potentially replace the July 11 sea day with a stop in Mykonos.

The Celebrity Infinity is still expected to arrive in Athens (Piraeus), Greece, on July 12, where guests will disembark as initially planned.