Celebrity Beyond Resumes Service Following Repairs

The Celebrity Beyond resumed its regular cruise schedule earlier this week after having a cruise cancelled due to propulsion issues.

Following repairs at a shipyard in the Bahamas, the 2022-built vessel welcomed guests back on July 27, 2025.

Sailing from PortMiami, the Beyond is now offering a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean that features visits to ports in the Bahamas, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Mexico.

While all planned ports of call are set to be visited, Celebrity said that adjustments to the ship’s itineraries will be made.

“As you may have heard, our ship experienced a technical issue last week. Our experts responded swiftly and thoroughly, upholding the highest standards of safety and care,” the company explained in a statement sent to guests now onboard.

“We’re pleased to share that all necessary work is progressing and on track to be completed prior to our cruise together,” Celebrity continued.

“With smooth sailing ahead and to accommodate a lowered speed, we have a quick itinerary update to share,” the company added.

Adjustments include Falmouth and Cozumel being visited in reverse order and a change in the ship’s arrival and departure times for George Town.

Instead of docking at the port between 10 AM and 6 PM, the vessel will now arrive at 7 AM before sailing at 3:30 PM.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Celebrity said.

Celebrity cancelled the July 20 sailing onboard the Celebrity Beyond on short notice after postponing guests’ embarkation by one day.

In a statement issued at the time, the company explained that the cruise had to be cancelled after further consideration.

“During our previous voyage, the ship experienced a technical issue that affected its speed,” Celebrity stated.

“While our teams have been working diligently, we need additional time to complete necessary assessments and repairs,” the company added.

The Celebrity Beyond was scheduled to offer a seven-night itinerary to the Eastern Caribbean that featured visits to St. Thomas, Nassau and St. Maarten.