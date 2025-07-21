Celebrity Cancels July 20 Sailing Onboard Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Cruises sent a notification to guests indicating that the sailing onboard the Celebrity Beyond, which was scheduled to depart on July 20, 2025, has been canceled due to technical issues.

According to a post shared on Facebook, the notification read: “During our previous voyage, the ship experienced a technical issue that affected its speed. While our teams have been working diligently, we need additional time to complete necessary assessments and repairs.”

The company added that it had considered all options but decided to cancel the sailing.

“We sincerely apologize for this unexpected change and the disruption this causes to your travel plans,” the notification added.

To compensate guests who had booked for the cruises, the company has offered the following:

A full refund (including non-refundable deposits and prepaid amenities)

A Future Cruise Credit worth 100 percent of their cruise fare paid, valid for any Celebrity sailing in the next year, and

An original Future Cruise Credit (FCC) will be reinstated if it was used.

According to the notification, refunds will be processed automatically within 14 business days.

The company added that if guests had booked a flight through Celebrity, the team would be in contact to assist them.

Independently booked guests were encouraged to contact their carrier for assistance and were notified that Celebruity would cover change fees of up to $200 for domestic flights or $400 for international flights. It would also offer one additional night of hotel reimbursement up to $250.