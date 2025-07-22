Carnival’s Celebration Key Hosts First Two-Ship Call

Carnival Cruise Line has welcomed two ships to Celebration Key for the first time, with the Carnival Glory and the Carnival Conquest making a double call.

According to a press release, the vessels docked at the new private destination in Grand Bahama on July 22, 2025, bringing over 7,000 guests.

“Celebration Key is already elevating the guest experience for us since we officially opened just a few days ago,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Docking two ships simultaneously offers more guests the opportunity to enjoy this exceptional experience, with plenty of space to relax and enjoy everything this beautiful destination has to offer,” she added.

The Carnival Vista became the first ship to visit Celebration Key on July 19, 2025, marking the opening of the new private destination in the Bahamas.

According to Carnival, the $600 million port spans over 65 acres and offers a 1.5-mile beach, as well as five areas for guests.

The company said that the private destination represents Carnival’s largest investment in a port to date and reflects its commitment to enhancing the guest experience in The Bahamas.

Celebration Key is now home to the largest freshwater lagoon in the Caribbean, which is equipped with swim-up bars and swing bars.

The port also offers one of the largest private beach clubs in the region, as well as more than 30 dining and beverage outlets.

Carnival is currently working on extending the port’s pier to enable it to welcome four ships simultaneously, starting in the summer of 2026.

With 20 vessels visiting from ten homeports in the U.S., Celebration Key is expected to welcome two million guests annually and four million by 2028.

On Friday, July 24, Celebration Key is set to welcome its first Excel-class ship, the Mardi Gras. The 5,200-guest ship will become the largest to visit the destination, docking alongside the Carnival Pride.