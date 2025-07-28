Carnival to Provide Complimentary Diapers at Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line is providing complimentary diapers for toddlers visiting its new private destination, Celebration Key.

Among the features of the newly built destination is Starfish Lagoon, which will include a kids’ splash area open to toddlers.

“If you have a toddler in diapers, they can go into the lagoon. It’s set up for any children, including those in baby diapers,” said Carnival’s Senior Vice President of Guest Operations Sarah Beth Reno.

“We’ll give away complimentary diapers at the lagoon in case you forgot to bring one,” she added while speaking at a recent question and answer session onboard the Carnival Vista.

As one of the five so-called portals available for guests in Celebration Key, Starfish Lagoon offers an array of family-friendly features, including two waterslides and a series of sports courts.

Other features include the Guppy Grotto, a coral-reef-themed children’s water play area featuring a wading pool, water toys, interactive features, and shaded seating for parents, along with a nearby ice cream shop.

Starfish Lagoon also offers 12 Floating AquaBanas available for rental, as well as the Swim Up Bar for adults and a variety of dining venues.

Areas for younger kids will also be added in Carnival’s upcoming Excel-class vessels, the Carnival Festivale and the Carnival Tropicale.

According to the company’s President Christine Duffy, the new feature will be part of the new three-deck Sunsation Point water park and fun zone.

“We are making a great effort to create more opportunities for younger kids to enjoy the water with splash pads and more,” she explained.

The ships will also feature outdoor arcades and games for younger passengers, Duffy said, noting that the space was designed for guests traveling with multi-generational groups.