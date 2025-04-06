Sunsation Point Coming to Next Carnival Newbuilds

The Carnival Festivale will debut in 2027 sailing from Port Canaveral and will feature a new outdoor zone on the top three decks, named Sunsation Point, that is a vibrant and exhilarating family fun zone that promises endless entertainment, the company said. The Carnival Tropicale, sailing in 2028, will also feature the new area.

On Deck 18, a main feature of Sunsation Point is Carnival Waterworks Ultra, the most family friendly water park at sea and the ultimate destination for splashy excitement. This new area will replace BOLT, the Ultimate Seacoaster that is the top deck feature on the existing Excel ships.

The expansive water park will feature six exhilarating slides, four of which are new to Carnival, including two family raft slides and, in the spirit of catering to all ages, slides that allow guests as little as three feet tall.

Two different splash pads offer endless aquatic playtime with kids’ slides and spray toys, while dedicated baby splash areas that will let even the littlest cruisers get in on the fun. The treehouse inspired elevated adventure trail and toddler areas provide dry play activities with plenty of shaded seating nearby.

A sports court, ropes course and jogging track along with a new miniature golf course, outdoor games and themed arcade spaces are also included in this zone.

In the evening, Sunsation Point bursts with vibrant illumination and the fun continues into the night with special evening events that have extended water park hours, in addition to a DJ and other activities.

The company said it is the first time it will open Waterworks at night and activate multi deck zones for guests of all ages to enjoy together in the evening.