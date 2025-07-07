Astoria Departs Rotterdam Heading to Scrap

The Astoria departed Rotterdam earlier this week on its final voyage, heading to being scrapped in Belgium.

Last operated by Cruise & Maritime Voyages, the 1948-built former ocean liner spent the last five years docked at the Dutch port.

After being sold at auction in mid-June, the vessel left Rotterdam’s Waalhaven under tow on July 3, 2025.

Wrapping up a 77-year sailing career, the Astoria arrived at its final destination in Ghent one day later.

The ship is now set to be dismantled by the recycling specialist Galloo Gent shipyard, which acquired the vessel for just 200,000 euros.

According to local media, the process is expected to take over a year and will see more than 90 percent of the ship’s building materials, fixtures and systems set to be recycled or repurposed.

Before being auctioned by local authorities, the Astoria spent nearly five years docked at the Port of Rotterdam.

Out of service since early 2020, the ship arrived at the port in December 2020 while being towed to Lisbon, Portugal. Heavy weather on the North Sea caused the trip to be diverted to the Dutch town.

Originally built as a traditional ocean liner, the Astoria entered service in the late 1940s as the Stockholm.

While sailing under its original name, the ship gained worldwide notoriety following an incident involving the larger ocean liner Andrea Doria.

The vessel was later converted into a full-time cruise ship, sailing for various brands before being acquired by the Portuguese startup Portuscale Cruises in 2013.

The company later chartered the 520-guest vessel to Cruise & Maritime Voyages, which operated it between 2015 and 2020.

France-based Rivages du Monde also operated the Astoria during that time, offering summer cruises around Europe and the Arctic.

In its final season, the ship sailed from Puerto Peñasco in Mexico for a series of cruises targeting North American markets.