Astoria Reportedly Sold for 200,000 Euros

The Astoria was reportedly sold during an auction that took place in Rotterdam, Netherlands, earlier this week.

According to the Dutch media, the winning bidder offered 200,000 euros for the former ocean liner, which was originally built in 1948.

The buyer, who remains anonymous, was the only one to place a bid for the Astoria, a report by Rijnmond said.

While the 520-guest ship is now expected to leave Rotterdam in the coming months, plans for its future remain unclear, the Dutch website added.

Last operated by the now-defunct Cruise & Maritime Voyages, the Astoria has been docked at the town’s Waalhaven since December 2020.

Rijnmond added that the new owner will need to settle the ship’s debt with the company that owns the dock where it has been moored.

The website also highlighted the current state of the 16,100-ton ship, noting that it would need significant investment to be brought back to service.

Originally built as an ocean liner in the late 1940s, the Astoria was converted into a full-time cruise ship in 1994.

After sailing under different names for brands like Festival Cruises and Valtur, the vessel was acquired by Classic International Cruises in 2005.

Joining other traditional vessels and former ocean liners, the ship was renamed Athena and continued to sail for the company until 2013.

The vessel was later bought by Portuscale Cruises before being chartered to Cruise & Maritime Voyages in 2015.

Before being withdrawn from service in early 2020, the Astoria was also offering summer seasons for France-based Rivages du Monde.

After spending several months laid up in England, the ship was set to be towed to the Portuguese port of Lisbon in late 2020.

Heavy weather on the North Sea, however, caused the trip to be diverted to Rotterdam, where the ship has remained ever since.