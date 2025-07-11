Aroya Makes First Visit to Souda Bay Port

The Aroya docked at the port of Souda Bay for the first time earlier this month. As part of its maiden voyage in the Mediterranean, the ship arrived at the destination on Greece’s Crete Island on July 2, 2025.

After departing from Istanbul in late June, the 3,400-guest vessel made visits to Piraeus and Mykonos before arriving in Souda Bay.

The ship remained docked for approximately ten hours, allowing guests ample time to explore Chania and nearby destinations.

Following the visit to Souda Bay, the Aroya set sail to Bodrum ahead of concluding the seven-night voyage at Istanbul’s Galataport Cruise Terminal.

In addition to the Aroya Cruises’ vessel, Souda Bay also welcomed the Crystal Symphony on July 2, 2025.

After completing its first cruise in the Mediterranean, the Aroya continues to offer weeklong cruises in the region through mid-September.

During this timeframe, the vessel will make one additional visit to Souda Bay, which is scheduled for August 26, 2025.

As part of its Mediterranean season, the ship offers six- and seven-night itineraries that sail to additional destinations in Greece, such as Rhodes, as well as ports of call in Turkey and Egypt, including Marmaris, Kaş and Alexandria.

In September, the 150,000-ton vessel offers a repositioning voyage back to the Red Sea, sailing from Istanbul to Jeddah.

Before arriving in Saudi Arabia, the eight-night itinerary also sails to destinations in Egypt and Turkey, including Kuşadası, Bodrum, Port Suez and Sharm El-Sheikh.

Bought by Cruise Saudi in an auction in 2023, the Aroya was 95 percent rebuilt before debuting for Aroya Cruises in late 2024.

As part of its maiden season, the 2017-built vessel offered cruises in the Red Sea departing from the Jeddah Islamic Port.

The three- to seven-night itineraries featured visits to destinations in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan, including Aroya’s private island destination of Jabal Al-Sabaya.