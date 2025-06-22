Aroya Set For First Season in the Mediterranean

Aroya Cruises is ready to begin its inaugural season in the Eastern Mediterranean later this month.

The Aroya recently arrived at the company’s new homeport in Istanbul after embarking on a repositioning voyage from Jeddah.

The 3,400-guest ship is now set to undergo some routine maintenance before kicking off its inaugural cruise from the Galataport on June 28, 2025.

“We’re excited to be bringing Aroya to some of the Mediterranean’s most popular cruise destinations this summer,” said Dr. Joerg Rudolph, president of Aroya Cruises.

“Aroya Cruises first set sail just six months ago, and we’re incredibly proud of all we’ve achieved so far, with passenger numbers in the Red Sea exceeding expectations. We look forward to welcoming our valued guests aboard this season,” he added.

As part of its inaugural season in the region, the Aroya will offer a series of six- and seven-night cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Extending through September, the season includes two itineraries to ports in Turkey, Greece and Egypt, such as Kas, Bodrum, Marmaris, Athens, Mykonos, Rhodes, Alexandria and Souda Bay.

According to Aroya, the product blends iconic destinations with its Arabian-inspired onboard experience.

“The move to the Mediterranean marks a strategic next chapter for Aroya Cruises as it expands its itineraries and brings a taste of Arabian culture and hospitality to Europe,” the company stated in a press release.

Aroya also celebrated the successful completion of its maiden season in the Red Sea, which started in December 2024.

Sailing from Jeddah, the company welcomed more than 70,000 guests onboard for sailings that visited Egypt, Jordan and the Saudi Red Sea private island of Jabal AlSabaya for Saba Beach.

Originally in service for Dream Cruises, the Aroya was acquired by the company in late 2023 and underwent a year-long refurbishment before launching service for its new owners.