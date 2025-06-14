Westerdam Embarks on Cruise to Alaska and Arctic Circle

The Westerdam set sail from Seattle earlier this month for the second annual edition of Holland America Line’s “Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice” itinerary.

Cruising roundtrip from the Pacific Northwest, the 28-night voyage will sail all the way to the Bering Strait while visiting 14 destinations in Alaska and Canada.

Described by the company as its most exclusive itinerary in the region, the month-long cruise sails to unique destinations, such as Nome and Dutch Harbor.

Other highlights of the itinerary include an overnight visit to Anchorage, as well as stops in Valdez and Kodiak.

Before returning to Seattle, the Westerdam is also scheduled to visit Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Wrangell, Ketchikan and Prince Rupert.

The voyage features scenic cruising as well, sailing across the Inside Passage, the Hubbard Glacier, Tracy Arm Fjord and Glacier Bay National Park.

A similar summer solstice itinerary to the Arctic Circle is set to be offered by the Noordam in early June 2026.

Part of Holland America’s six-ship season in Alaska, the Westerdam is set to offer seven-night cruises from Seattle after completing its summer solstice voyage.

Offering the company’s “Alaska Explorer” itinerary, the vessel sails from its homeport every Sunday for cruises that visit Victoria, Ketchikan, Sitka, Juneau and Tracy Arm Fjord.

The 2004-built ship also offers a unique month-long cruise that combines visits to destinations in Alaska and Hawaii.

Offered in partnership with the History Channel, the “Legendary Glaciers & Volcanoes” cruise is scheduled to sail roundtrip from Seattle on August 31, 2025.

The 28-night cruise features four destinations in Hawaii, including Honolulu, where the ship is set to spend two days docked.

Other ports of call set to be visited include Vancouver, Dutch Harbor and Kodiak, as well as Valdez and Anchorage.

In addition to the Westerdam, other Holland America Line ships sailing in Alaska in 2025 include the Eurodam, the Koningsdam, the Nieuw Amsterdam, the Noordam and the Zaandam.