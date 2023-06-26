Holland America Presents Strong 2025 Alaska Program

With the 2025 season open for booking, Holland America Line is leading Alaska cruising by offering the most Glacier Bay permits in the cruise industry, the most glacier viewing experiences and the most opportunities to observe Alaska wildlife with close to 180 shore excursions available.

“Guests choose an Alaska cruise because they want to see a glacier up close and whales in the wild, and we’re proud to be number one in these areas by offering our guests more ways to experience glaciers, wildlife and wilderness than any other cruise line,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. “As we open bookings for our 2025 season, we’re offering an unmatched Alaska: Up Close experience and incentives to start planning now.”

Starting in April through October 2025, guests can join an Alaska cruise onboard the Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and the Zaandam. Departures are roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, Canada; or in either direction between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska.

Holland America Line has more permits to visit Glacier Bay National Park than any cruise line, with ships also visiting the College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier and Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm.

In addition to glacier viewing from the ship, guests can opt for one of the many available shore excursions such as Excursions by Catamaran: Hubbard Glacier and Enchanting Disenchantment Bay in Hubbard Glacier and Tracy Arm Inlet and Glacier Explorer to Sawyer Glacier.

Holland America Line also offers nearly 180 tours to see wildlife including whale watching in Juneau; Sea Otter Quest and Alaska Raptor Center.

Highlights for 2025 Alaska Cruises include: