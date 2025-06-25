Volendam Repositions to Canada and New England

Holland America Line’s Volendam kicked off its summer season in Canada and New England earlier this month.

After completing the company’s first Pole-to-Pole World Cruise, the vessel arrived in Montreal for the deployment on June 21, 2025.

Joining the Zuiderdam in the region, the Volendam is now set to offer a series of open-jaw and round-trip cruises from Montreal and Boston.

The seven- to 11-night itineraries feature visits to a wide range of destinations, such as Corner Brook, Havre St. Pierre, Baie Comeau, Sydney, Halifax, Charlottetown and Portland.

The deployment is highlighted by visits to less usual ports of call for cruise ships, including St. Pierre et Miquelon, Îles de la Madeleine and Eastport.

Running through early October, the season also includes a 25-night cruise to Canada, Greenland and Iceland in mid-July.

The month-long voyage sails roundtrip from Boston and features visits to 15 destinations, such as Red Bay, St. Anthony, Akureyri, Húsavík, Nanortalik and Qaqortoq.

Upon repositioning to Fort Lauderdale in December, the Volendam also offers two grand voyages from New York City.

Sailing roundtrip from the port, the first is a 45-night cruise to Europe and the Mediterranean that features visits to ports in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Malta, Tunisia and the United Kingdom.

The 1999-built ship then sails to South America and the Amazon as part of a repositioning cruise to Fort Lauderdale.

Sailing from New York City to Holland America’s homeport in Florida, the 30-night voyage also includes visits to ports in the Caribbean, such as Curaçao and Aruba.

After offering a holiday cruise to the Caribbean, the Volendam kicks off Holland America’s annual world cruise in early 2026.

Taking over the itinerary from the Zuiderdam, the 1,440-guest ship sails to South America, the South Pacific, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Far East, Alaska and the West Coast.

The 133-night journey features visits to 48 ports across 25 countries, according to Holland America.