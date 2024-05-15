Holland America Opens 2026 Grand World Voyage Bookings

Holland America Line opened bookings for its 132-day Grand World Voyage sailing from Fort Lauderdale aboard the Volendam on January 4, 2026.

Guests on the 2026 Grand World Voyage will visit 48 ports across 25 countries on all seven continents, according to a statement.

The cruise line also unveiled its 2026 Grand Austraia and New Zealand Voyage sailing roundtrip from San Diego, California onboard the Zaandam. The two ships will meet for an overnight visit to Sydney in March 2026.

“Our Grand Voyages are renowned for connecting guests with the world’s most fascinating places while sailing roundtrip from the United States,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Our team crafted this itinerary to show guests the parts of Australia and New Zealand they expect to visit, but also included frequently asked for, but rarely visited, ports throughout Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.”

The new 93-day Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage visits over 44 ports across Australia, Hawaii, Fiji, French Polynesia, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. The voyage includes six overnight calls, including in Honolulu, Hawaii; Fremantle (Perth), Sydney and Hobart, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; and Papeete.