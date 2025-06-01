Virgin’s Scarlet Lady Returns to Europe

The Scarlet Lady recently returned to the Western Mediterranean as part of Virgin Voyages’ summer deployment in Europe.

After crossing the Atlantic earlier this month, the 2020-built vessel arrived in Barcelona for the season on May 18, 2025.

For its first voyage in Europe this year, the ship embarked on a seven-night itinerary to Spain and France.

Sailing roundtrip from Barcelona, the cruise included visits to Cannes, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca and Ajaccio.

Over the next two months, the Scarlet Lady offers a series of seven- to 11-night itineraries in the Western Mediterranean, including Virgin’s “Spanish and Italian Hot Spots” voyage.

The seven-night cruise departs from Civitavecchia, a port near Italy’s capital city of Rome, and sails to five destinations in three countries.

Before arriving in Barcelona, the open-jaw itinerary is set to visit Naples, Palermo, Ajaccio and Marina di Carrara.

The Scarlet Lady is then set to reposition to Northern Europe in late July for cruises departing from Portsmouth, England, and Reykjavik, Iceland.

Itineraries include visits to destinations in the British Isles, Scandinavia, Western Europe and the North Sea.

Before repositioning back to North America for the winter, the Scarlet Lady returns to the Mediterranean in late September for a short fall season.

Concluding its European deployment, the 2,770-guest ship then kicks off a trans-Atlantic crossing to PortMiami in mid-October.

As part of its 2025-26 winter deployment, the Scarlet Lady offers four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Most of the sailings also feature a visit to Virgin’s exclusive beach club in Bimini.

In addition to the Scarlet Lady, a second Virgin Voyages ship, the Resilient Lady, is also offering cruises in Europe this year.

Sailing from Piraeus, Greece, the vessel offers itineraries to the Eastern Mediterranean that highlight the Greek Isles and the Adriatic.