Virgin’s Resilient Lady Arrives in the Eastern Mediterranean for Summer

The Resilient Lady arrived in Piraeus earlier this month to kick off Virgin Voyages’ summer season in the Eastern Mediterranean.

After completing a winter deployment in the Caribbean, the ship is now offering a series of seven to 11-night cruises to the Greek Isles, Turkey, Croatia and Montenegro.

One of the itineraries now being offered by the vessel is the “Greek Island Glow,” which sails to Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini and Bodrum.

The Resilient Lady is also set to offer the “Starry Nights in Greece and Croatia” itinerary that includes visits to Santorini, Bodrum, Mykonos, Dubrovnik, Corfu and Kotor.

The deployment is also highlighted by overnight visits to Istanbul and Alexandria, as well as late night stays in Mykonos.

In late October, the 2023-built vessel will offer a themed trans-Atlantic crossing on its return to North America.

The 14-night repositioning voyage sails from Barcelona to Miami, visiting ports of call in Spain and Morocco.

According to Virgin, the “Resilient’s Haunted Halloween Soirée” will allow guests to visit quintessential destinations in the Mediterranean, such as Valencia, before arriving in Casablanca and the Canary Islands.

Starting in November, the Resilient Lady offers seven-night cruises to the Caribbean departing from Miami.

Most of the itineraries also include a visit to Virgin Voyages’ private beach club in Bimini, the Bahamas, in addition to destinations in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico and more.

Virgin Voyages’ 2025 season in Europe also includes the Scarlet Lady, which kicks off its season in the region later this month.

The 2,770-guest vessel initially offers itineraries in the Western Mediterranean before repositioning to Northern Europe for cruises out of Portsmouth and Reykjavik.

Ports of call set to be visited by the Scarlet include Lisbon, Portugal; Bergen, Norway; Bilbao and Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Marina di Carrara and Cagliari, Italy; Dublin, Ireland; and Cannes, France.