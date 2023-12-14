Virgin Voyages Launches Wave Offer and New Ports of Call for 2025

Virgin Voyages announced the launch of its most inclusive offer ever along with introducing 21 new ports for the summer of 2025 across Iceland, Italy, Scotland, Ireland, the Caribbean and more, the company said in a press release.

Between now and Jan. 31, guests can book a voyage for one and get 70 percent off the second guest, plus up to $600 in a Bar Tab, depending on the voyage length, which can be used for specialty coffees, top-shelf cocktails or the brand’s signature Shake for Champagne.

In the summer of 2025, Virgin Voyages will introduce 21 new ports of call including Reykjavik (Iceland), Naples (Italy), Dublin (Ireland), Istanbul (Turkey), Porto (Portugal), George Town (Grand Cayman) and Muscat (Oman), among others.

The Scarlet Lady will sail around Europe, operating six- to 15-night voyages. After cruising around southern Spain, Morocco, Florence, Rome and Mallorca, the ship will return to Portsmouth and offer a series of voyages that include Reykjavik, Norway, Bordeaux, Ireland, Scotland and Cannes.

The Valiant Lady will continue to sail the four- and five-night Caribbean itineraries as well as several longer options to the islands of Grand Turk and Grand Cayman.

The Resilient Lady, currently based in Australia and New Zealand, will journey back to Athens while stopping in Bali, Singapore, Phuket, Oman, Dubai and Santorini. Once back in the home of Olympus, the ship will operate seven-night voyages with new 10- and 11-night itineraries that call on Istanbul, Mykonos, Dubrovnik and Crete.

Nirmal Saverimutu, Virgin Voyages’ CEO said: “Virgin Voyages has managed to develop an incredible, award-winning reputation in just a short period of time, and it goes to show that people are craving a unique holiday with more included. Wave season is here and the best time for travelers to book a voyage with us, whether wanting a Caribbean winter escape, a Mediterranean summer adventure, or going further aboard our epic voyages to Bali, Morocco, or Iceland. From the world’s best ships and best food at sea to phenomenal value with all that we include in an elevated (and kid-free environment), there’s truly nothing like a Virgin Voyages experience.”